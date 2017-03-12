× Monday’s commute will be wet both ways

SEATTLE — It’s the last week of winter, but spring is looking very wet.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says, “Monday will be wet for the morning commute and evening commute with a few hours midday that will not rain.”

Kelley says the Puget Sound region will see some passing showers on Tuesday but it will not as wet as Monday.

But a front will move through on Wednesday which “looks pretty wet and gusty,” according to Kelley.

There is some good news, for now, Kelley says Thursday should be mostly dry. But the relief will be short-lived because Friday looks wet.

Kelley says to look for rain and winds up to 35mph on Saturday with the nastiest weather earlier on Saturday.

But Sunday, does look mostly dry.

Kelley says to “enjoy the dry periods when you get them.”

Spring officially arrives next Monday, March 20 which will be welcomed as this winter has been exceptionally wet.

Fun fact! Kelley says, since October 1 it has only not rained 48 days out of the last 163 days. Phew!