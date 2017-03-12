Loveable Rottweiler Mix Ready for a Second Chance #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- One loveable Rottweiler mix is ready for a second chance. Meet Martin!

Q13 Fox is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" Campaign to help find him find a home.

“He’s been exposed to people so he’s used to being around adults and even grandchildren. He’s not kind of the dog that’s going to probably play with them, but he respects them, and if they respect him, everything’s fine”, says Janine Ceja of Skagit Humane. Besides people, Martin gets along with other dogs. But they haven’t see him interact with cats, so it’s probably best he end up in a home without them.

At one point, it’s believed Martin was shot in the leg. But the Veterinarian who examined him says he should be fine. Martin just needs to take it a little bit slower. He loves getting a lot of interaction and just wants to hang out with people who love him!

If you're interested in adopting Martin, head on over the Skagit Humane. Or send an email to HumaneSocietyofSkagitValley.com.