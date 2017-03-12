× Have you seen this truck? 5-ton military truck stolen from Monroe business

MONROE, Wash. — A gun shop owner is hoping you’ve seen his stolen truck. It’s pretty hard to miss.

It’s a 1986 AM General M923A1 military truck that is two to three times bigger than your average pickup truck.

Armageddon Arms owner, Shannon Jelenek, says he drives the truck on the weekends, as advertising for his shop.

On Saturday, he had parked the truck outside his Monroe gun shop, but about two hours later someone called him saying they saw it driving down the road.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jelenek enlisted the public's help and posted the theft on Facebook. So far, the post has been shared more than 370 times.

Jelenek says the truck has also been spotted dozens of times, but it still has not been recovered.

"We've had police officers calling, we've gotten great community support. Don't get me wrong, everyone is out looking for this truck," said Jelenek.

He is hoping to get the truck back in one piece.

If you know who stole it, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars for information that leads to an arrest and the truck`s return.

Use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.