Firefighters help fight against cancer by climbing Columbia Tower

SEATTLE — Firefighters from across the globe took on Columbia Tower in downtown Seattle Sunday morning.

It’s the 26th annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb, all to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

All in full gear, the firefighters climb 69 floors of stairs, 1,311 steps, and 788-feet of vertical elevation.

The gear they wear including a helmet, fireproof coat and pants, and air tanks, all which can weigh up to 60 pounds.

Last year, the event raised $2.3 million to fight blood cancers.