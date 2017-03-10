Zachary Kingsbury and Eric Woodberry: Accused of being armed, invading Seattle home with terrified woman, child inside

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need your help to catch two suspects accused in a frightening home invasion robbery.

Take a good look above at 19-year-old Zachary Kingsbury and 20-year-old Eric Woodberry.

Both men are from Lynnwood.

Seattle Police say the two of them were with a third suspect, Treveyon Curtis, who has already been caught and is being held on $400,000 bail.

Now, police need your help to find the other two suspects who were caught on surveillance video.

Watch the video below: It was just before 3am on Saturday, February 25th when detectives say Kingsbury walked into a dark room that Curtis was already searching. This break-in happened at a home on 13th Ave. S. in Seattle. You can see both of them are armed with a Glock semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. At one point Curtis turns his phone light on and that’s when the camera switches to a color shot. He asks Kingsbury to hold it while he searches around. You can clearly see Kingsbury there in the red panda sweatshirt. Finally, Curtis realizes there is a camera and grabs it. Police say Woodberry was also seen on camera right as he looks in the door to the room and you can tell he is armed as well.

"The sad part about this whole situation is we have a female victim in the residence when this is taking place and she has her 4 year old son with her and she was confronted during this home invasion,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “Fortunately, she did not get hurt. Two out of three of these suspects are on the street and they are armed and they definitely are dangerous.”

Seattle Police say they stole a PlayStation 4, various games, a jewelry box and the victim's cell phone -- all told, it was worth about $1,500.

I should note that I reached out to Kingsbury on Facebook, it wasn't that hard to find him, just take a look at the photo above he's wearing the same red panda sweatshirt and flipping off the camera. He told me he planned to surrender. That was on Tuesday. He is still wanted.

One of Woodberry's relatives messaged and said they want him to know they love him and hope he does the right thing and turns himself in.

I'm not going to hold my breath though, so if you can tell detectives where to find Kingsbury and Woodberry, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 each, for information that leads to their arrest.