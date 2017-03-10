× WATCH: Q13 News’ Friday morning team tries to escape puzzle room!

SEATTLE — Imagine being shoved into a room filled with clues and puzzles, and the only way out is to work together with your team to solve eachone and try to escape in the time allowed.

Welcome to Puzzle Break, a real-life game that just opened a new location in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

But success only comes for teams who work well together — so what does it take to have the perfect team?

We decided to put hosts Travis and Kaci, digital producer Tyler, TV producer Bhavisha and photographer Walker to the test!

We won’t reveal any of the secrets to the puzzles, but we will reveal if we made it out.

Puzzle masters estimate only about 40 percent of people actually solve all the puzzles and escape.