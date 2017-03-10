× US 2 over Stevens Pass closed; avalanche warning issued

SEATTLE — U.S. 2 over Stevens Pass has been closed as avalanche danger continues to increase under heavy falling snow.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said on their website the road was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon with traffic stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and at milepost 64 at Stevens Pass summit.

Just before 9:30 p.m. officials said there was no estimated time for reopening, and the pass remained closed at 7 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Thursday afternoon after crews finished avalanche control work.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade Mountains through Friday afternoon with 4 to 12 inches of snow possible.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning through 6 p.m. Friday for the Olympic Mountains and east and west slopes of the Washington Cascades.