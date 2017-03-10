Truck arsonist: Everett Police hoping someone has answer to who set a parked pickup on fire — and why?

WANTED IN EVERETT —

Who set a landscapers work truck on fire and why?

That’s the question Everett Police hope you can help answer. “We have partial surveillance of an older, white truck driving up, kind of goes out of sight. That truck drives away, after it drives away we see flames and light coming from around the side of the building and then next on the surveillance we see the fire department arriving to extinguish the fire. We have a couple of witnesses. They say they saw in older, white truck with a canopy drive up next to that vehicle. When the truck drove away they saw a bright, orange flash and then the other vehicle that remained there was on fire,” said Everett Police Ofc. Aaron Snell. “So, this is an arson investigation. Unfortunately at this point and time we don’t have any information on the white truck, or any of the people responsible and we’re looking for the public’s help to give us some identity, give us a direction to go.”

The vehicle arson happened at the United Tire and Wheels parking lot on Wednesday, February 8th at about 7:20am.

Detectives say the man who owns the burnt truck used it for his landscaping business and parked it there every night.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the arson and helping police identify and locate the white truck that drove away seconds before the inferno erupted could shed light on the case and lead to the suspected arsonist.

Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS if you think you have any information that could help, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.