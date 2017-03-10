Teenage girl killed when tree falls on her during hike in Edmonds park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A teenage girl was killed Friday when a tree fell on her while she and a friend were hiking in Edmonds’ Meadowdale Beach Park, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

A couple of hikers were walking through the woods when a tree fell on one of them, the sheriff’s office said. It happened about 2 p.m., a spokesman added.

The park has been closed, and the county medical examiner was headed to the scene.

