Strong wind gusts blow through Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Powerful gusts of wind pushed over trees and knocked out the power in parts of Kitsap County early Friday morning. The trees pulled down power lines and blocked several streets.

In Port Orchard, crews closed a section of Sedgwick Road near Cottonwood Drive. A tree toppled over into the street and blocked traffic all morning. Drivers were forced to take a different route to the Southworth Ferry Terminal.

There were also tree limbs and branches on the ground near Mayvolt Road Southeast and Mayhill Drive South. Neighbors used chainsaws to move a large tree from the road.

Overnight, wind gusts reached 40 miles per hour in Port Orchard.