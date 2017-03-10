× Seattle Jewish Community Bands Together After Anti-Semitic Graffiti

SEATTLE, Wash. – After “Holocaust is Fake History” was spray painted on the outside of Temple de Hirsch Sinai in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle, the local Jewish community remains clear on its message. Don’t be afraid, don’t be intimidated, and don’t stop practicing your faith.

“I’m puzzled by people like this and why they would chose to target our community,” said President of Temple de Hirsch Sinai Don Loeb.

Seattle’s Temple de Hirsch Sinai is the latest in a statewide and nationwide string of targeting the Jewish Community. President of Temple de Hirsch Sinai Don Loeb say it’s the opposite of what he believes.

“We are very much grounded in the golden rule that do not do to others in which you find objectionable,” said Loeb.

But in this imperfect world, those in this resilient faith gather for Rock Shabbat.

“It was important that we show up tonight and show solidarity with our temple, our community and out rabbis,” said Meredith Goldstein.

Meredith Goldstein and Karen Lucero came to the temple from Kirkland with their families to show they won’t be silenced and they will not hide.

“My daughter who is 15 years old essentially just broke down in tears and I said I understand you feel that way but we’re going to go to temple tonight and we’re going to be with our community,” said Karen Lucero.

It’s a community full of strength to turn the other cheek and enjoy all that life has to offer despite the lingering hatred.

“This is what we do this is our place of worship and we’re not going to let one outliner discourage us,” said Loeb.

President of Temple de Hirsch Sinai Don Loeb says since the election it was understood that it was just a matter of time before something happened there. After 9/11, the temple hired security, but now it has even more after recent incidents.