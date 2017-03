LOS ANGELES — Singer Ciara, who is pregnant, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles Friday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Witnesses tell TMZ Ciara was driving a Mercedes SUV and making a left turn when a Volvo SUV slammed into her vehicle.

Police are on the scene.

TMZ reports Ciara is being evaluated, but is up and walking around. A source close to Ciara told PEOPLE “she’s fine.”

The singer, who is married to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, is in her third trimester of pregnancy.