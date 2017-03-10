× Lakewood police searching for missing teenage girl

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are searching for a teenage girl reported missing by her parents on Thursday.

Makenzie Leann Branson was last seen at 9 p.m. when she went to bed. Her parents told officers they found a note indicating she may be suicidal.

Authorities believe she left her home near Lakes High School on foot.

Makenzie was possibly wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a photo of Uncle Sam on it saying “I want you to go fishing.” She may also be wearing white leggins with a black design and green converse shoes.

She is 5′ 4″ tall, 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows where Makenzie is or has any information, call police.