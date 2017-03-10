× Joshua Robinson: Fugitive accused of violent attack on pregnant woman

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find Joshua Christopher Robinson. Detectives say the 39-year-old violently punched, choked and threatened to kill a pregnant woman over a four hour period on Wednesday. The victim called 911 to report it. Robinson fled before officers arrived.

Detectives say he later called the victim and threatened to kill her while advising he wasn’t going back to prison. Robinson served nearly 15 years in prison for a murder he committed in 1998. During that incident he shot a man in the leg. Moments later, he shot the man’s daughter in the head as she approached unarmed and pleaded for him not to further harm him.

Robinson has a $200,000 warrant for Felony Domestic Violence Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment and Witness Intimidation. He is 5’11” and 155 lbs. Officers say he has access to firearms.

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous. You can also submit the tip at www.p3tips.com