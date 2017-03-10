Golf club crooks: Help ID thief, getaway driver who slyly scored $1,500 in 45 seconds

WANTED IN TACOMA —

$1,500 bucks in 45 seconds:

That’s the score for a bold golf club crook who Tacoma detectives are hoping you can help identify.

“You actually see the suspect vehicle roll up. It’s driven by a female. The second suspect, a male gets out,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He walks in, like he’s talking on his cell phone and he’s just kind of acting nonchalant and really what he’s doing is, he’s just saying to the clerk’s, ‘Don’t bother me right now. I’m gonna look around to see what I can steal.’ And, that’s exactly what he did. He grabbed three drivers immediately. He wasn’t even in the store for 45 seconds and he was gone. We really want this guy, because we think he’s a multiple offender.”

The photo above shows the three types of clubs he swiped:

Mizuno JPX EZ Driver

Callaway GBB Epic Driver

Callaway GBB Epic Sub-Zero Driver

The suspect’s getaway ride with the woman behind the wheel was a dark blue, 90’s SUV, possibly a Honda CRV.

She seemed to have dark hair and was wearing pink.

Detectives think the man is white, mid to late 30’s, about 5’8”, with a medium build.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.