Former Seahawks LB Brock Coyle signed by San Francisco 49ers to one-year contract

SEATTLE — The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday night that they have signed former Seahawks linebacker Brock Coyle to a one-year contract.

The Seahawks did not offer Coyle, 26, a restricted free agent tender.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Coyle, who played college ball at the University of Montana, went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft but was signed immediately afterward by the Seahawks.

He’s played in 35 games and seven postseason games and recorded his first career sack last season. He had 33 tackles for the Seahawks, including on special teams.

Details of the 49ers’ contract with Coyle were not disclosed.