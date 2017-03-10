Christina Orvis: You do not want to be on Spokane County fugitive’s ‘Friends and Family’ plan

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

You do not want to be on this fugitive’s “Friends and Family” plan — because Christina Orvis’ plan — is to steal from you.

She’s is a real piece of work: Convicted of swindling from her own mom’s business that cared for developmentally disabled people.

Orvis was the financial manager. She stole thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of several of those people with disabilities.

Her mom lost her state certification and went out of business because of her daughter.

Now, Orvis is wanted in Spokane County for theft — accused of cleaning out a friend’s house who let her move-in temporarily.

Detectives say when she moved out — she took several thousand dollars’ worth of her so-called friend’s stuff with her — including checks she forged.

Orvis has also been busted for drugs.

She’s 47 years old, 5’9” and weighs around 115 pounds.

Victimizing the vulnerable, friends, and her own mother — how low can someone go.

If you know how to help Spokane County detectives find her, call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.