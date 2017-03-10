× 2 teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

TACOMA, Wash. — Two teenagers have been charged in the shooting death last week of a 15-year-old boy south of Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports the 16-year-olds pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and five counts of assault in the death of Chase McKee.

Their bail was set at $1 million each.

Billy Gene Williamson, 22, was charged Monday and also pleaded not guilty to the same crimes.

Pierce County prosecutors say the incident in which McKee was shot in the head by people shooting from a vehicle appears to be an argument over a girl, but McKee was not the target.

The prosecutor’s office says police responded to an area of Lakewood Friday evening and found the McKee with the gunshot wound. He died Sunday of his injuries.