× Washington state attempts legal maneuver to put new Trump travel ban on hold

SEATTLE — Washington state’s attorney general is asking a federal judge to affirm that an order blocking President Donald Trump’s first travel ban will also apply to a revised travel ban.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle made the announcement about the legal challenge to the revised travel ban.

The new ban goes into effect March 16 and bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Ferguson says other states, including Oregon and New York, are poised to join Washington in legal action against the travel ban.

#BREAKING: Washington's Attorney General announces state will move forward with legal action over President Trump's new travel ban. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 9, 2017

BREAKING: WA Attorney General will ask Judge Robert to maintain the injunction blocking the original executive order. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 9, 2017

Washington's AG says they don't think the president should be able to "repackage" his travel ban and get around injunction. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 9, 2017

Today, Washington State will file a motion in federal district court in Seattle to ask judge to reaffirm injunction against travel ban. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 9, 2017