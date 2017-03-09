Washington state attempts legal maneuver to put new Trump travel ban on hold
SEATTLE — Washington state’s attorney general is asking a federal judge to affirm that an order blocking President Donald Trump’s first travel ban will also apply to a revised travel ban.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle made the announcement about the legal challenge to the revised travel ban.
The new ban goes into effect March 16 and bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.
Ferguson says other states, including Oregon and New York, are poised to join Washington in legal action against the travel ban.