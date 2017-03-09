× Washington AG Ferguson to discuss possible new travel ban suit

SEATTLE — Officials from two states that have filed legal challenges against President Donald Trump’s travel bans plan to discuss their lawsuits later Thursday.

Separate news conferences are planned Thursday by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle.

Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban. The executive order, which goes into effect March 16, bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn’t apply to travelers who already have visas.

Hawaii says the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s initial travel ban order after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

Ferguson has not yet announced if he will file a lawsuit against the new ban.

Q13 News will live stream Ferguson’s announcement.