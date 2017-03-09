× Snoqualmie Pass may remain closed overnight due to avalanche danger

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass were closed Thursday afternoon because of avalanche danger. There was no estimated time of reopening.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said the Interstate 90 over the pass may remain closed overnight. They said a decision would be announced later in the day.

I-90/Snoqualmie: Eastbound will close at 1:15 pm. WB remains closed. Its possible I-90 will remain closed overnight due to avalanche danger. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 9, 2017

WSDOT said local fire officials were planning a convoy to get some people at the summit off the mountain.

Here are the latest pass conditions as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions. Westbound at MP 70 Easton, MP 84 Cle Elum and MP 106 Ellensburg, eastbound mp 34 North Bend due to high avalanche danger. It is possible that I-90 will remain closed overnight. Drivers are advised to delay travel plans or consider alternate routes. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

US 12 over White Pass was in good condition and a good option for those needing to travel over the Cascades, officials said.

WSDOT shared this video to show what avalanche control work is like for work crews.