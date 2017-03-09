× Seattle landlords sue over city’s ‘first-come, first served’ policy

SEATTLE (AP) — Some Seattle landlords are suing over the city’s new policy requiring them to choose among qualified renters on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Seattle Times reports the landlords say the policy violates their right to rent property in a nondiscriminatory manner to the people they choose at the price they choose.

Their King County Superior Court lawsuit, filed Thursday by the Pacific Legal Foundation, says the policy violates the state Constitution and seeks a permanent injunction to bar to the city from enforcing it.

The City Council adopted the first-come, first-served policy last August as part of an ordinance that also banned discrimination by landlords against renters who rely on alternative sources of income, such as veteran benefits and unemployment insurance.