Seahawks reportedly set to sign offensive tackle Luke Joeckel

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are finally getting some help on the offensive line.

Minutes after the window opened for NFL teams to sign free agents, Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks were expected to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Luke Joeckel.

It’s a one-year deal, Schefter reported.

Joeckel, the No. 2 overall pick in 2013, spent much of last season on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Joeckel played 16 games in 2014 and 14 in 2015. He was drafted as a left tackle out of Texas A&M, where he won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman, but moved to guard during training camp last year.

Joeckel, 25, is 6-feet-6 and 315 pounds.

Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks are also in the hunt for another offensive lineman, with Packers guard T.J. Lang set to visit Seattle and Detroit.