Seahawks DE Michael Bennett – inspired by Chance the Rapper – to donate all 2017 endorsement money

SEATTLE — As if we needed any more reason to love Michael Bennett.

The Seahawks star defensive end announced Thursday he will donate all of his 2017 endorsement earnings to rebuild minority communities.

Bennett, an outspoken proponent of charitable causes, told TV One host Roland Smith that Chance The Rapper’s decision to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools spurred him to do something similar.

“I was inspired by Chance The Rapper to ‘think bigger’ when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system,” Bennett told Smith. “So, I’ll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth.”

Bennett told Smith the money would go to education in minority communities through the STEAM program, and initiatives that directly affect women of color. Also, Bennett told Smith 50 percent of his jersey sales would go to support programs that support inner-city garden projects.

“Any company that decides to invest in me, just know that you’ll be investing in opportunities and providing inspiration for these families – many who feel unnoticed or go unmentioned,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s announcement comes a day after writing a The Players Tribune article in support of women’s rights.

The amount of money Bennett makes through endorsement deals is not known.

The defensive end is no stranger to charitable causes. He is one of the founders of The Bennett Foundation, which strives to fight childhood obesity through education and nutrition initiatives.

Bennett signed a three-year, $31.5 million extension with the Seahawks in late 2016.