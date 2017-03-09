× S. Idaho teacher resigns amid mouth-taping allegations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) _ A south-central Idaho charter school says a teacher being investigated amid reports of a student’s mouth being taped shut has resigned.

The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2mnvJMc) that Xavier Charter School administrator Gary Moon made the announcement Thursday.

The instructor’s name hasn’t been released.

Moon says administrators immediately began an investigation after learning of the allegations in a second-grade class on Feb. 16.

The school says a substitute teacher with a bachelor’s degree in education and a current Idaho teaching certificate has been filling in.

The school says that teacher will remain with the class until the end of the school year.