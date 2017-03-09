× Reports: Running back Jamaal Charles to visit with Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will meet with former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles this week, according to multiple reports.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said early Thursday that the Seahawks and Charles have a “mutual interest,” and Charles is expected to visit Seattle.

#Seahawks & RB Jamaal Charles have mutual interest, sources say, & a visit is expected when Charles begins taking them. A potential new home — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Profootballtalk.com also reported Charles will meet with Seahawks brass, likely next week.

Charles is well known as a powerful back. He boasts a career yards-per-carry average of 5.5, and has never averaged less than five yards per carry in a season when has gotten the ball at least 15 times. In his last full season in 2014, he ran for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns.

Yet he struggles to stay healthy. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2015. He never fully returned last season, and only played three games before needing a second surgery on his knee.

He was released by the Chiefs in February.

The Seahawks look to add a veteran running back this off-season, and the slated Charles meeting follows rumors of the Hawks taking a look at Adrian Peterson.

The NFL Free Agency Period begins at 1 p.m. PST.