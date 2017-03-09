× Report: Hauschka expected to sign 4-year, $12.4 million contract with Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seattle Seahawks kicker Steve Hauschka is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Hauschka will sign a 4-year, $12.4 million contract. Earlier this week, the Bills released kicker Dan Carpenter.

Former Seahawks' K Steve Hauschka expected to sign in Buffalo if no snags in final negotiations, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

NFL free agency officially began Thursday.

Last month, the Hawks signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, the first indication that Seattle may be moving on from Hauschka. Walsh signed for about a third of the $2.7 million Hauschka made in 2016.

Hauschka was 33 of 37 on field goals and 29 of 35 on extra points during the 2016 regular season. There were issues with the timing of kicks at various times through the season, but Hauschka also had issues with low kicks getting blocked.

Hauschka was 4 of 4 on field goals and 4 of 5 on extra points in the playoffs.

“Hauschka is a really good kicker that got in a little bit of a rut with the extra points,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said at the end of the season. “He’s come through for us a lot of times and been a big play guy for us, so I outwardly commended him about showing that he’s back and he’s on it by the way he finished, and I thought that was pretty good.”