Rain moves in this afternoon, followed by windstorm overnight

SEATTLE — Some advice before you go to bed tonight: Put batteries in your alarm clock or make sure your cell phone is fully charged!

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for western Washington from 1 a.m. Friday morning through 10 a.m., but winds will pick up Thursday evening.

Q13 News meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says along with rain overnight, wind will increase over western Washington with sustained speeds 20-35 mph, wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind gusts may topple a tree or cause branches to break in these gusts and there is a possibility of scattered power outages.

Drizzle will transition to rain Thursday afternoon and high temperatures warm closer to normal in the upper 40s.

Friday afternoon wind eases and a few rain showers end. High temperatures are back to normal, upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows return to the upper 30s to mid 40s.

By Saturday, increasing rain late morning, steady rain changes to showers mid afternoon, breezy, highs low 50’s. On Sunday, early morning showers switch to steady rain through early afternoon and breezy with highs low 50s.