Gusting winds Friday … but NOT freezing

SEATTLE -- Gusty winds for all Friday, with most places seeing gusts around 35 mph. A few places will gust higher.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said the strongest gusts will be from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m., but Friday will be quite breezy all day.

"The wind, combined with saturated soils, could knock down a few trees," Kelley said.

Friday looks mostly dry, since the front will have passed.

Saturday starts out dry but ends up with passing showers. Saturday night into Sunday morning should give us a few breaks to view the full 'Worm Moon.'

And don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as we enter Daylight Saving Time. Sunset Sunday will be at 7:15 p.m.

"Temperatures warm this weekend into the 50s," Kelley said, "and I like that!"