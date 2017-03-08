× State Senate OKs Blue Lives Matter bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Senate has passed a measure that would make crimes and threats against police officers a hate crime.

Senate Bill 5280 passed the chamber on a 35-14 vote and now heads to the House, where a companion bill did not receive a hearing there.

Under current law, it’s a felony to threaten, damage the property of, or physically injure a person because of race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender, disability or sexual orientation.

Lawmakers who voted against the measure said they were voting against the measure because of concerns of watering down the hate crime statutes.