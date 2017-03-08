× Serial rapist dies while serving prison sentence

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A prison official says a man serving a prison sentence for sexual assaults in the South Puget Sound area has died.

The Seattle Times reports 37-year-old Anthony Dias had a “health condition” and died Feb. 28 at a Walla Walla hospital.

Washington State Penitentiary spokeswoman Shari Hall said she couldn’t confirm what medical issue Dias had and said his cause of death would be determined by an autopsy.

Dias was facing hit-and-run charges in 2005 when he was released on bail and committed crimes against 19 people, including six rapes. Police shot and arrested him after he raped two teenage girls.

Dias was currently serving what amounted to a life sentence, after a Pierce County jury convicted him of 20 crimes in 2008.

Dias also pleaded guilty to rapes and other crimes in King County.