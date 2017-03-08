Michael Bennett: ‘Why I stand with the Women’s Strike’

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is known for having opinions and sharing them.

On Wednesday, he penned an essay for The Players’ Tribune titled “Why I Stand with the Women’s Strike.”

Bennett explained why he is standing in “unconditional solidarity with the women’s strike on International Women’s Day, March 8.”

Here is an excerpt:

“But this issue is a lot bigger than my dreams for my own family. It’s about the women across the earth who are suffering: women who are less worried about a glass ceiling than they are about a collapsing floor. It’s about women of color across the earth who live on less than one dollar a day. It’s about all women who are subject to sexual assault and violence. “I stand with the women’s strike because I agree with the unity statement from the strike’s platform, which reads that this day is “organized by and for women who have been marginalized and silenced by decades of neoliberalism directed towards working women, women of color, Native women, disabled women, immigrant women, Muslim women, lesbian, queer and trans women.”