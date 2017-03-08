Mayor Murray urges support for homelessness levy: I’d rather lose this election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has revealed details of a proposed property-tax levy to raise $275 million over five years to fight homelessness.

Murray said at a news conference Wednesday that the plan focuses on housing with more than two-thirds of the money would provide short, medium, and long-term housing through rental subsidies.

Money raised would also expand substance abuse treatment and expand so-called navigation teams of officers and experts who go out to connect people with housing and other services, among other measures.

Murray also says an independent accountability review board would be set up to track whether the city is meeting its goals.

The mayor is hoping to qualify a measure to put on the August ballot that would hike taxes on residential and commercial properties. It would raise about $55 million a year, doubling what the city spends on homeless services.