Man who died at standoff identified as Spokane banker

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who died in a shootout with Spokane County sheriff’s deputies on Monday night has been identified as 47-year-old Dean Bellamy.

Bellamy was a former vice president of RiverBank in Spokane whose life has been unraveling.

The Spokesman-Review says court records paint a picture of man who sank into a deep depression, heavy drinking and lashing out, often physically, at his wife.

Bellamy died Monday night after a four-hour standoff with deputies at his upscale home in Colbert.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says Bellamy opened fire on deputies, with one of his bullets piercing the shoulder of the sergeant who leads the SWAT team. Deputies fired back, but it’s not clear if their bullets are what killed Bellamy or if he committed suicide.

The injured officer is expected to recover.