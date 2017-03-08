× Major outage impacting non-emergency city of Seattle services

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle said a major fiberline outage downtown was affecting non-emergency services.

The city activated its Emergency Operations Center at 10:30 a.m. to support operations. Officials said the issue has been isolated and repairs are underway.

The city says 911 services are working as normal — call 911 in case of emergency.

City facilities that ARE impacted by the outage include:

• Landline phone service at Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct, Emergency Operations Center, and Harbor Patrol

• Administrative landline phone service at most Seattle Fire stations

• Landline phone service at Belltown and Northgate Community Centers

• Landline phone service at Seattle Center

• Landline phone service at Seattle Parks and Recreation headquarters

• Some landline phone service interruptions at Seattle Municipal Court facilities

• Some landline phone service interruptions at Seattle City Hall

• Landline phone service are down at the University District and Lake City Customer Service Centers. Questions can be directed to the City’s Customer Service Bureau at 684-CITY (2489).