× Lakewood man accused of posing as officer, pulling gun on driver

TACOMA, Wash. — The owner of a Washington state security company has been accused of posing as a police officer and pointing a gun at a driver he tried to pull over on Interstate 5.

The News Tribune reports Michael James Landen Jr. is charged with assault and criminal impersonation.

Court documents say Landen had his lights flashing when he pulled over a white sedan in Seattle and told the driver he was an officer before pulling a gun on him.

Authorities say a search of Landen’s Ford Crown Victoria turned up a handgun, handcuffs, body armor and a Taser.

Landen allegedly told investigators he was trying to pull the other driver over because he was driving recklessly.

His Lakewood-based security company is called Professional Officers Involved in Community Enhancement.