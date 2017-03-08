× Judge: No ruling on Seattle ‘dreamer’ seeking release

SEATTLE — A federal magistrate says he won’t issue a ruling immediately on whether to dismiss a Mexican man’s demand to be released from custody following his arrest despite his participation in a program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue says the Justice Department improperly included a new legal argument in a brief filed Tuesday.

Judge Donohue points out discrepancy in government filings detailing when ICE agents learned Ramirez was a DACA recipient #Q13FOX — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) March 8, 2017

And that left attorneys for 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina with no time to research a response. Donohue said he was upset about the government’s action and that it kept him up for a while Tuesday night.

Donohue says he wanted Ramirez’s lawyers to respond on Friday.

Judge Donohue says 1st filing mentions Ramirez was sarcastic and disrespectful during questioning but 2nd filing doesn't say that #Q13FOX — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) March 8, 2017

Government acknowledges discrepancies in reports but doesn't change their belief that Ramirez deserves deportation #Q13FOX — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) March 8, 2017

Ramirez was arrested Feb. 10 by immigration agents despite having no criminal history. Donohue is considering whether to dismiss his case and whether to release him from custody.