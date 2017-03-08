× John Muir Elementary in Seattle closed due to norovirus outbreak

SEATTLE — John Muir Elementary in Seattle will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a norovirus outbreak, said Luke Duecy with Seattle Public Schools.

The school will be closed for cleaning on those days.

The announced was made closure late Wednesday night, but SPS did not give additional details.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that can infect anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can get it from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The virus causes your stomach or intestines or both to get inflamed. These symptoms can be serious for some people, especially young children and older adults.

The most common symptoms:

diarrhea

throwing up

nausea

stomach pain

Other symptoms:

fever

headache

body aches

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

Additional information can be found, here.