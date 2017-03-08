× I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass open again after crashes closed it

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 is back open in both directions near Snoqualmie Pass after closing for hours on Tuesday.

The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted that collisions caused the closure Tuesday afternoon in winter storm conditions but the highway reopened early Wednesday.

After multiple closures since Monday, officials told drivers in a tweet to stop driving too fast for conditions. It had been snowing heavily at times with areas of poor visibility.

Officials had already closed the eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control earlier in the day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected in the Cascade Mountain passes.