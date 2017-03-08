× Detectives looking for Parkland dad who has been missing almost a month

PARKLAND, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the disappearance of a 32-year-old Parkland dad who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 11.

Daniel O’Leary’s family said he left his apartment following an argument with his wife, and hasn’t been seen since.

Detectives said he disappearance is suspicious. His car was found about seven minutes away with the lights on and the keys on the ground.

O’Leary is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with gray eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing burgundy pants, a black shirt with white writing, gray shoes and a reflector jacket. He has several tattoos, including “Britney” on his right hand and “Alecia” on his left forearm.

If you know anything about his disappearance, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.