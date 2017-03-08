Sheriff warns of ‘frightening’ kidnapping scam targeting western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are warning the public about a “kidnapping” scam that has been targeting people in western Washington.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, scammers call victims, claim to have kidnapped one of their children and demand ransom money for their safe return. The sounds of someone screaming can be heard in the background.

“This is a particularly frightening scam for victims,” said Sheriff Ty Trenary. “We are extremely concerned that this scam, which has been reported previously in other parts of the country, has now hit Snohomish County.”

Police say in one such call a 65-year-old Everett man was called Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Here’s the account given by deputies:

“The caller told the victim that his 23 year-old daughter had been kidnapped and demanded $30,000 in ransom money. The male caller stated that if the victim didn’t pay, his daughter would be “left on the side of a road with a bullet hole in her.” The victim told police he could hear the sounds a female crying in the background, which he believed to be his daughter. An Everett police officer responded to the victim’s residence and, while on-scene, the suspect called again, this time demanding $500 in ransom. The victim’s daughter was located in Marysville and was unaware of the kidnapping claim and extortion scheme.”

Police discovered several similar calls had been received by others in Snohomish County. All victims confirmed that their family members were safe, and hung up on the scammers.

Investigators say if this happens to you, try to write down the phone number of the caller and hang up the phone.

“If you cannot immediately verify the whereabouts and/or safety of family members the suspects have claimed to have kidnapped, please call 911 and ask for assistance from law enforcement.”