× $3,000 reward in Burien hit and run death, ‘Whoever did this left her there, left a mom, left a grandma’

BURIEN — As her family works to plan for Saturday’s funeral for April Fait, King County Sheriff’s Detectives are trying to identify the driver that hit and killed her. “The hardest part about this is whoever did this left her there, left a mom, left a grandma. She grew up in Burien. This was her area. It’s tragic,” said daughter Robin Hoefer whose husband and son were among the first on the scene.

The 73-year-old was going to see her granddaughter in a musical production at the Highline Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 24th when was struck by a hit and run driver about 7pm. She died at the scene. Fait was crossing South 152nd at 401 S. 152nd St. “There’s a significant amount of traffic because it’s early in the evening. That’s in front of a high school, so there’s no reason why somebody would do this and just keep going,” said King County Sheriff John Urquhart.

“Fait worked for the Highline School District and was looking forward to retirement. “She was all about others. She loved to help everyone. She would rather give than receive. She was a mother to two, a grandmother to five and her family was the most important thing in her life. She never missed an event. She would be a soccer games in the pouring rain and always have a spare umbrella or blanket for anyone who needed one,” said Hoefer.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer silver or grey sedan with damage to the right front portion of the vehicle. Detectives don’t have a description of the suspect(s) and the vehicle involved has not been recovered. “Somebody is going to know something about this. They’re going to see a car that’s maybe been in a garage too long, has some unexplained damage to it. We need to track this down. We feel real bad about this one,” said Sheriff Urquhart.

Friends and family are offering $2,000 cash and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering $1,000 for a $3,000 total reward for anyone who can help solve this case. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS with any information you have. It is guaranteed to be anonymous. You can also submit it at http://www.p3tips.com.