What’s new? Stormy weather through Friday with rain, wind, hail — and snow at higher elevations

SEATTLE -- There will be less rain Wednesday morning since the front has passed but the convergence zone will form overnight and that will keep the snow level low enough for some more early morning snow at higher elevations mainly east of Everett and Mount Vernon.

That's according to Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

"Wednesday afternoon has a strong convergence zone that will move south throughout the day so expect rough weather for a few hours when it passes," he said, adding that there will be another round of heavy snow showers in the mountains.

Thursday looks like the driest day of the week -- enjoy.

"Friday morning looks quite windy. Gusts could top 40 mph for most of us.

The good news is that the weekend looks “reasonable” with more dry hours than wet hours, Kelley said.

Saturday night, we get to see the “full worm moon” and early Sunday we “spring forward” with the sun setting around 7:15 p.m. with the time change.