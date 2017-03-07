Troopers target tailgating drivers in emphasis patrol this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tailgating on your commute could get you a ticket!

This week, Washington State Patrol troopers are cracking down on drivers who follow behind other cars too closely.

According to Washington State Law (RCW 46.61.145) you’re required to “follow at a distance that is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the condition of the highway.”

The ticket is $135, but That fee jumps to $187 if the violation causes a crash.

Last year, WSP responded to more than 9,500 crashes because of tailgating.

Troopers say you need one car length for every 10 miles per hour that you're driving.

The patrol's campaign runs March 7 - 9, 2017.