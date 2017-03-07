Transient sex offender accused of attacking woman in Seattle park restroom

SEATTLE — A transient sex offender has been accused of attacking a woman in the women’s restroom at Golden Gardens Park on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, Gary Steiner, is being held in the King County Jail for investigation of assault and attempted rape charges. He is a registered sex offender in Clark County, and police aren’t sure when he showed up in the Seattle area.

Steiner refused to attend his first court appearance in King County Superior Court on Monday. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers were called to the park just before 1 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a woman had been attacked in the restroom.

The woman reported that a man punched her twice in the face, knocked her to the floor and pulled her pants, but she scratched his face and managed to escape. Steiner was arrested later.

