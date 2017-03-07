‘This is probably one of the worst I’ve seen in Seattle:’ City shuts down ‘The Field’ homeless camp

SEATTLE — In the pouring rain, people grabbed their belongings and started moving out of a homeless camp in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The city is shutting down the campsite known as the “Field” due to health and safety concerns.

Seattle & King County Public Health posted signs at the site at Royal Brougham and Airport Way South notifying people that the area is unsafe and poses numerous health risks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community environmental health section manager Darrell Rodgers said there are issues with human waste, rodents, dirty needles and trash.

“For the size of the area, this is probably one of the worst I’ve seen in Seattle,” said Rodgers. “The conditions here are what I would consider inhumane.”

Outside the camp, over a dozen protesters chanted “sweep trash not people.” They want the city to give the homeless at least one more week at the camp.

Over the past several weeks, the city sent outreach teams into the camp to help connect people with shelters and services. Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission also assisted in helping the homeless.

Once everyone leaves the field, city crews will start the process of cleaning up the site.