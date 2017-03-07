Seattle doesn’t tender CB DeShawn Shead after knee injury  

Cameron Foster, the agent for both players, said Tuesday that the Seahawks have made the decision not to use the tender option as both players are restricted free agents.

The decision with Shead is surprising after he became Seattle’s starting cornerback late in the 2015 season and held the spot throughout 2016 opposite Richard Sherman.

The former undrafted free agent played well with 81 tackles, 14 passes defensed and one interception — of New England QB Tom Brady — in the regular season. But he suffered a torn ACL in Seattle’s playoff loss to Atlanta in January.