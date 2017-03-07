× Reports link running back Adrian Peterson with Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – It’s crazy reports like this that make NFL free agency so interesting.

At least two different reports Tuesday – one of which quoted his father – said Minnesota Vikings free agent running back Adrian Peterson is interested in joining the Seattle Seahawks.

“Marshawn Lynch is not there, and (the Seahawks are) looking for that power back, so they’re definitely in the running,’’ Nelson Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Nelson Peterson said his son is interested because Seattle is a Super Bowl contender, and because he worked with Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for four years in Minnesota.

The NFL Network’s Stacey Dales also reported on the connection, citing a source close to Peterson in saying he was interested in landing with either the Seahawks or the Oakland Raiders.

Source close to Adrian Peterson told me desirable landing spots for AP incl. Raiders & Seahawks. Source: they will know more later tonight. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 7, 2017

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player, became a free agent last week when the Vikings declined to exercise his option.

Last season, he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

Also RE: Adrian Peterson, I think if he lands with #Seahawks or #Patriots, deal would likely be around $2-$3 million per + heavy incentives. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2017

In 2014, Peterson was indicted on child-abuse charges and suspended for the final 15 games of the season without pay.

The Seahawks didn’t immediately respond to Q13 News’ request for comment on free-agent prospects.