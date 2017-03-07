× Rainy, windy, chilly weather to continue all week

SEATTLE — You must live through the ides of March before spring begins!

Snow was falling Tuesday morning in a few areas where the temperatures are normally slower to warm, including the Kitsap Peninsula, Cascade foothills and the Olympics. Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the snow may accumulate up to 2 inches before transitioning to all rain, temperatures are one to two degrees warmer than the same time yesterday.

For everyone else, rain is increasing this morning and rain will continue through the day before changing to showers in the evening with breezy wind. Highs mid 40s.

Wednesday morning expect a few rain showers -- snow levels will increase to closer to 2500 ft. Increasing rain south of Seattle in the late afternoon.

The weather pattern will remain rainy with wind at times through the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for highs.