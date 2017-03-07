‘Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️’ Ciara shows off baby bump in topless photo shoot with Russell Wilson

Ciara showed off her baby bump in a photo shoot with husband Russell Wilson and her son Future, Jr.

The 31-year-old singer posed for a series of photos for HarpersBazaar.com.

In a photo tweeted by Ciara, she is holding her son Future Zahir (from a previous relationship with rapper Future) with husband Russell Wilson wrapping his arms around her from behind.

Ciara didn’t reveal her due date, saying only “I got this baby and my album.”

Ciara said her relationship with the Seahawks quarterback is “just so amazing… awesome. It really is.”

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Here’s a look at a few more photos:

Ciara told Harper’s Bazaar that Baby Future taught her patience “above all.”

“Once you’re able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it’s life changing,” she said. “You have way more compassion than you imagine, you’re sensitive to the right things.”

She also said she loves her Seattle home, one of several, for its normalcy.

“I can wear my sweatpants to the grocery store and I’m not gonna have to worry about somebody that’s going to snap me looking tore up from the floor up.”